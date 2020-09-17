Home >News >India >India's first terminal for private jets inaugurated at Delhi Airport
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport today. (ANI)
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport today. (ANI)

India's first terminal for private jets inaugurated at Delhi Airport

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 06:06 PM IST Agencies

  • The terminal has 57 parking bays and can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day
  • Flight operations of private jets are classified under the 'general aviation' category

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday inaugurated India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi airport. The exclusive terminal will handle the flight operations of private jets.

With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milestone of setting up high-end infrastructure for passengers. The new terminal has been built to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from IGI Airport.

The terminal has 57 parking bays and can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day.

During the inauguration ceremony, Puri said the Delhi airport was handling around 40 "general aviation" flights per day before the pandemic, and it is currently handling around 20 such flights per day.

Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category.

"This terminal looks good. People like me use the other terminals (earmarked for commercial passenger flights) but those who use this terminal, I am sure their feedback - when they start using it - will also be very positive," Puri said.

"I am sure this (terminal) will be a small but significant boost to general aviation," Puri added.

The new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage sections and 24x7 personal concierge services, said Delhi airport's operator DIAL in a press release on Thursday.

There is a common processing area with customs and immigrations and there is an immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal, the DIAL noted.

The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour, stated the GMR group-led DIAL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
UDAN, announced in October 2016, seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in the country as well as make flying affordable by capping fares at ₹2,500 for a one-hour flight. Photo: iStock

Over 45,000 requests from international flyers for quarantine exemptions: DIAL

2 min read . 09 Sep 2020
Most of the guidelines issued by the Aviation Ministry were similar to the ones issued for passengers of operators of domestic commercial passenger flights.. Photo: Bloomberg

Govt allows private jets, chartered flights from today. Check the guidelines

1 min read . 26 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout