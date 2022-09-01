SII's vaccine is likely to be available at a much affordable rate. At present, the country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine. Three foreign companies manufacture the HPV vaccine of which two firms sell their vaccines in India. Each dose of the jab available in the market cost over ₹4,000, the sources told PTI. The HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that most often cause cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}