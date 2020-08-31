Home >News >India >India's fiscal deficit crosses full year budget target in 4-month

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the four months to end July stood at 8.21 trillion ($111.7 billion), or 103.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts were 2.03 trillion, while total expenditure was 10.5 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government had stepped up its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, private economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5%, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout