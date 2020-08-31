India's fiscal deficit crosses full year budget target in 4-month

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the four months to end July stood at ₹8.21 trillion ($111.7 billion), or 103.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts were ₹2.03 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹10.5 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government had stepped up its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

Net tax receipts were ₹2.03 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹10.5 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government had stepped up its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, private economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5%, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.