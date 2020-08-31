Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's fiscal deficit crosses full year budget target in 4-month
The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April

India's fiscal deficit crosses full year budget target in 4-month

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Manoj Kumar , Nidhi Verma , Reuters

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the four months to end July stood at 8.21 trillion ($111.7 billion), or 103.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts were 2.03 trillion, while total expenditure was 10.5 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government had stepped up its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, private economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5%, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.

