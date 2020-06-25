India’s forecast bleak, but there is a silver lining

The April World Economic Outlook projected India’s economic growth to be at 1.9% for FY21. This was revised downwards to -4.5% in its latest update. This downgrade has come as the IMF projects a deeper economic recession across the world, and anticipates a slower economic growth in the next fiscal. “The disruption in production, breakdown of supply chains/trade channels and total washout of activities will not allow economic activity to return to normalcy in FY21," the report noted. However, the report projects India’s growth for the next year to be a robust 6%, anticipating a swift bounce-back.