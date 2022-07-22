Thirdly, Das added that in recognition of the fact, that there is a genuine shortfall of supply of forex in the market relative to demand because of import and debt servicing requirements and portfolio outflows, the RBI has been supplying US dollars to the market to ensure that there is adequate forex liquidity. After all, this is the very purpose for which we had accumulated reserves when the capital inflows were strong. He punned saying, "And, may I add, you buy an umbrella to use it when it rains!"