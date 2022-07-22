All components of foreign exchange reserves had dropped in the week under review, compared to the previous week. Foreign currency assets which are the major item in forex reserves declined heavily.
India's forex reserves continue to decline in the week ending July 15 to $572.712 billion, as per RBI's weekly bulletin. All components of foreign exchange reserves had dropped in the week under review, compared to the previous week. Foreign currency assets which are the major item in forex reserves declined heavily. The forex market has been under pressure since the US dollar strengthened against a basket of other currencies amidst monetary policy tightening, inflationary pressure, and geopolitical tension among others. That said, the Indian rupee has also weakened against the greenback and touched a series of lows in the past few days.
RBI's data showed that India's forex reserves further declined by $7.541 billion to $572.712 billion in the week ending July 15 compared to the previous week.
In the week under review, foreign currency assets dipped by $6.527 billion to $511.562 billion compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, gold reserves dropped by $830 million to $38.356 billion, and SDRs plunged by $155 million to $17.857 billion. Further, the reserve position in IMF slipped by $29 million to $4.937 billion.
During Bank of Baroda's annual banking conference, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, recent developments in the forex market have generated intense debate, including predictions of the rupee dropping to record lows as foreign portfolio funds exit India.
Highlighting spillovers due to macroeconomic uncertainties, Das stated that it is important to recognize that spillovers from the global monetary policy tightening, the geopolitical situation, the still elevated commodity prices – especially crude – and the lingering effects of the pandemic, all coming together, have become overwhelming for all countries the world over. Even reserve currencies such as the Japanese yen, the Euro, and the British pound sterling have not been spared. Portfolio funds are selling off assets and fleeing to a safe haven. Emerging market economies (EMEs) are particularly affected by capital outflows, currency depreciation, and reserve drawdowns, complicating macroeconomic management in these countries.
Secondly, RBI said that the impact of these overwhelming spillovers on India has been relatively modest.
"In fact, the Indian rupee is holding up well relative to both Advanced and EME peers. This is because our underlying fundamentals are strong, resilient, and intact. The recovery is gradually strengthening. The current account deficit is modest. Inflation is stabilizing. The financial sector is well-capitalized and sound. The external debt to GDP ratio is declining," Das added, "The foreign exchange reserves are adequate."
Thirdly, Das added that in recognition of the fact, that there is a genuine shortfall of supply of forex in the market relative to demand because of import and debt servicing requirements and portfolio outflows, the RBI has been supplying US dollars to the market to ensure that there is adequate forex liquidity. After all, this is the very purpose for which we had accumulated reserves when the capital inflows were strong. He punned saying, "And, may I add, you buy an umbrella to use it when it rains!"
On the back of RBI's actions, Das said, "the movements of the rupee have been relatively smooth and orderly." He added, "By eschewing sudden and volatile shifts, we have ensured that expectations remain anchored and the forex market functions in a stable and liquid manner."
"We will continue to engage with the forex market and ensure that the rupee finds its level in line with its fundamentals. I would like to reiterate that we have no particular level of the rupee in mind, but we would like to ensure its orderly evolution and we have zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements," Das said.
