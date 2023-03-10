India's forex reserves have snapped its four consecutive weeks losing streak. In the week of March 3rd, reserves climbed by $1.458 billion to $562.40 billion, as per RBI's latest data. Except for SDRs, all other components in forex reserves recorded an upside in the week under review.

Data from RBI showed that the country's foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $562.40 billion up by $1.458 billion. This is compared to a drop of $325 million to $560.942 billion in the week ending February 24, 2023.

In the four weeks prior to March 3rd, the country's reserves declined by around $15.83 billion.

Further, RBI's data revealed that foreign currency assets (FCA) which is the largest component in reserves, climbed by $1.181 billion in the week ending March 3rd. While gold reserves picked up by $282 million to $42.033 billion in the latest week.

Also, the reserve position in the IMF surged by $8 million to $5.107 billion in the week under review.

However, SDRs dipped by $13 million to $18.174 billion in the week ending March 3rd.

India's reserves were at an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.

However, to tame rupee depreciation, RBI has been intervening in the forex market via both spot and forward positions.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.04 per dollar --- compared to the previous day's print of 81.9750. For the week, the rupee ranged between 81.60 to 82.30 -- and closed overall with just a 0.1% upside.

Earlier this week, Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at RBI in an annual conference at FEDAI said, “further dynamics are likely to emerge as we progress down the path of internationalisation of the Rupee. It is now widely accepted that while internationalisation and a freer capital account comes with its own set of benefits, it is not without risks and that freer capital flows comes with their own set of challenges, the primary one being that of volatility and we need to gear up to manage that."

Rao added, "We are seeing a good amount of interest in the Rupee trading arrangements that we have been endeavouring to put in place. If our efforts towards Rupee invoicing bear fruit, domestic exporters and importers will not need to hedge, but there will be other opportunities in the form of their non-resident counterparts who may need to hedge."