India's forex reserves halt four-weeks losing streak, rises to $562.40 bn2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:45 PM IST
- Data from RBI showed that the country's foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $562.40 billion up by $1.458 billion. This is compared to a drop of $325 million to $560.942 billion in the week ending February 24, 2023.
India's forex reserves have snapped its four consecutive weeks losing streak. In the week of March 3rd, reserves climbed by $1.458 billion to $562.40 billion, as per RBI's latest data. Except for SDRs, all other components in forex reserves recorded an upside in the week under review.
