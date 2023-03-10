India's forex reserves halt four-weeks losing streak, rises to $562.40 bn

Earlier this week, Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at RBI in an annual conference at FEDAI said, “further dynamics are likely to emerge as we progress down the path of internationalisation of the Rupee. It is now widely accepted that while internationalisation and a freer capital account comes with its own set of benefits, it is not without risks and that freer capital flows comes with their own set of challenges, the primary one being that of volatility and we need to gear up to manage that."