Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management on the overall policy said, "As indicated by RBI in the MPC, the GDP growth is likely to remain intact and they do not expect any major changes in the GDP estimates going forward. However, considering RBI's expectation of higher inflation in the next 2-3 quarters, 50 bps hike seems to be a decision in the right direction. RBI has moved away from its accommodative stance. The RBI will keep a close watch on the inflation levels which is dependent on several factors like commodity prices, monsoons, etc. We believe the rate hike is likely to have an impact on the consumption levels in the economy. Due to this we may witness lower GDP numbers compared to the estimate."

