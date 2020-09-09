Home >News >India >India's fuel demand fell 15.6% y/y in August
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5% lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
India's fuel demand fell 15.6% y/y in August

1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 04:27 PM IST Reuters

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed

India's fuel demand fell 15.6% in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5% lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.1% to 2.28 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.6% to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 21.5% up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.4% in August.

