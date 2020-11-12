NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand rose 2.1% in October compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.78 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.5% higher from a year earlier at 2.65 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.6% to 2.42 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 17.1% to 1.30 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 58.4% up, while fuel oil use edged up 13.2% in October.

