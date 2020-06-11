Home >News >India >India's fundamentals demand much better rating: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's chief economic adviser. (Bloomberg)
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's chief economic adviser. (Bloomberg)

India's fundamentals demand much better rating: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2020, 05:44 PM IST PTI

  • The finance ministry, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, has evaluated pros and cons of options such as deficit monetisation
  • India's ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said making a case for ratings upgrade

NEW DELHI : India's fundamentals demand a much better rating, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the country's rating and S&P retained it at the lowest investment grade.

India's ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, he said making a case for ratings upgrade.

He took comfort in rating agencies acknowledging India's reforms, saying these are critical elements for higher growth next year.

On economic growth this year, he said it will depend on when recovery happens. It is uncertain if the recovery will happen in the second half of this year or next year, he said, adding the finance ministry was working on a large range of growth estimates for this year and a recovery in the second half or next year is also part of baseline expectation.

The finance ministry, he said, has evaluated pros and cons of options such as deficit monetisation. "We keep all options under consideration and will be evaluating them."

On privatisation policy, he said that banking will form part of the strategic sector and the government is working on to identify strategic and non-strategic sectors.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's chief economic adviser. (Bloomberg)

Indian banks well capitalised, no reason to worry: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

3 min read . 08 Mar 2020
The company has resumed operations across its facilities in Nasik, Nagpur, Mumbai and Halol (Gujrat) with restricted movement of manpower.

Ceat Ltd consolidated Q4 net profit slips 19% at Rs52 crore

1 min read . 28 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout