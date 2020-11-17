India’s FY21 real GDP drop less worse than feared earlier: Goldman Sachs

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 10.3% in FY21, investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday, against its September forecast of a much worse 14.8% contraction.

Goldman Sachs also said in a research note that India’s real GDP will rebound to 13% in FY22 above consensus expectations of 10.9%, aided by a broad-based availability of a covid-19 vaccine.

Goldman Sachs said it expected availability of an effective vaccine in India could allow a meaningful activity rebound in 2021 particularly in consumer-facing services sectors, where activity remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

It, however, cautioned that the pace of the rebound will be restrained by some economic scarring and a number of factors including a weak labour market, the hit to private sector incomes and balance sheets, tighter credit supply conditions and a limited impetus from fiscal policy.

The outlook has a high degree of uncertainty with growth significantly overshooting or undershooting forecasts depending on the course taken by the virus and vaccine-related developments.

Official data showed last week that India’s industrial output clawed back to positive zone by a notch in September after contracting for six months on the trot, indicating that the economy is staging a recovery.

Factory output expanded in September by 0.24% from the year ago period even as output of consumer durables such as cars and household appliances showed a small growth of 2.77% after 15 successive months of contraction.

Goldman Sachs also projected that headline inflation will decline towards 4%, the mid-point of the RBI’s target of 2%-6%, by mid-2021 as food prices fall on easing supply restrictions, a benign monsoon, and favorable base effects. Core inflation could also moderate, it said.

The report also said that easing inflationary pressures could create more room for the RBI to ease policy rates further. “We expect RBI to cut policy rates by another 35 bp early next year," said Goldman Sachs.

There, however, are factors that could weigh on a private investment revival. A sharp rise in the corporate interest burden and the consequent decline in debt servicing capability, potential tightening in credit supply, low manufacturing capacity utilization and the inventory overhang in residential housing could prove to be a drag on private investment seeing a rebound, Goldman Sachs said.

