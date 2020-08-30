India’s GDP contraction could be one of the worst among G-20 countries

Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, said he expects GDP growth to contract 21% in June quarter compared with a growth of 3.1% in the March quarter. "Manufacturing is likely to witness the sharpest slowdown, followed by services based on high frequency indicators. On the other hand, the only support to growth is likely to come from the agricultural sector that was relatively insulated from the impact of the virus. We estimate that the contraction in GDP would be close to 25%, if we exclude agricultural activity in Q1 FY2021," he said.