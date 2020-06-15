India's GDP contraction to significantly hurt small businesses, says Crisil

“A sharp decline at the operating level will also impact creditworthiness, aggravating the liquidity stretch these units have been grappling with, particularly on the working capital front. In the process, average interest service coverage ratio could slide to 1-1.5 times from 2.4 times seen between fiscals 2017 and 2020," it said, adding that this is after factoring in the benefit of moratorium on interest payments announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).