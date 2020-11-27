Indian economy on recovery path, GDP contracts 7.5% in Q2

NEW DELHI: India’s economy contracted 7.5% in the September quarter, partly recovering from the devastating blow dealt by the coronavirus crisis and the stay-at-home restrictions to fight back the pandemic.

The economy had contracted by a historic 23.9% in the June quarter, highlighting the extent of economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

A rebound in manufacturing and electricity generation, and sustained farm output growth supported the economic recovery in the September quarter, showed official data released by the statistics ministry. However, with two consecutive quarters of contraction, the economy is technically in recession at the end of the second quarter.

Manufacturing sector fully recovered from the contraction seen in the first quarter and reported a small growth at 0.6% in the September quarter. In the June quarter, gross value added in manufacturing had contracted by 39.3%.

The farm sector growth, which showed some resilience during the lockdown in the June quarter, sustained the performance in the September quarter too on account of improved Kharif sowing and robust and widespread monsoon. Agriculture GVA grew 3.4% in the September quarter, repeating the 3.4% expansion in the first.

