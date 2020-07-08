India's GDP could fall 90% by 2100 due to climate change: Analysis

Economists had long dismissed climate change as a future problem that remained decades away, said James Nixon, chief European economist at Oxford Economics and the author the new white paper. “Obviously, when you get into the literature, you realize that’s not quite the case," he said. “Because we’re producing long-term forecasts for countries like India who are likely to be adversely affected by climate change, we need to find a way of quantifying and thinking about how much we should be writing down their forecast."