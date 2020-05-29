India's GDP growth drops to 3.1% in March quarter

Although the government has eased restrictions in the current phase of lockdown which is scheduled to end on 31 May and allowed businesses to restart operations, India’s more than two-month-long lockdown and flight of migrant workers from urban and industrial centres have crippled economic activity. Goldman Sachs has pointed out that India’s stringent lockdown and tepid fiscal support, small compared with even other emerging economies, may lead to GDP contracting by a massive 45% in the June quarter.