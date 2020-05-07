'India's growth will always aid global growth': PM Modi at Buddha Purnima event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual keynote address today on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. "I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations,but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us,"the PM said.

PM Modi said that Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition," The message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the culture of India. Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life: PM Narendra Modi."

Addressing the virtual Buddha Purnima event, PM Modi said, "India's growth will always aid global growth."

He also paid his tribute to Covid-19 warriors fighting the pandemic from the frontlines. "During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several ppl around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law&order, to cure infected persons&to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation&honour," PM Modi said.

"India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. To stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem. All of us have to fight together to defeat coronavirus."

He further said Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self realization of India and with this self realization India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so.

Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation held a Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, as per an official statement.

Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

-With agency inputs

