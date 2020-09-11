India’s health ‘time bomb’ keeps ticking, and it’s not Covid-19

“There should’ve been bi-directional screening from the beginning, because in checking for one you may be missing the other," said Chapal Mehra, a public health specialist and author of “Tuberculosis -- India’s Ticking Time Bomb." “India has ignored investing in health for three to four decades, and governments across the board have been guilty of this. We lack political will, we lack moral compulsions and we don’t seem to value our citizens’ lives enough it seems."