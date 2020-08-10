Acknowledging the criticism that government is becoming protectionist and going back to the license raj era, Goyal said such criticism shocks him as currently trade is not being carried out among equals. “What we are trying to do is make sure our domestic industry gets a fair play. How can it be that one country does not allow tyres to be exported to them but wants free imports of tyres from that country into India? There has to be equal, fair and reciprocal arrangement. If other countries are desirous of 1.3 billion- Indian market opportunity, they will also have to give our country’s businesses equal opportunity to engage in their countries. They can’t put overarching technical barriers or overarching regulations on our products and then complain if we put any standards in our country," Goyal said speaking at an event organized by industry lobby FICCI.