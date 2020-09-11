India's industrial output contracts at a lower pace in July

India’s industrial production contracted by 10.4% in July, a slower pace than the 16.6% contraction witnessed in the previous month, suggesting that economic activity was gaining pace after lockdown restrictions meant to control the coronavirus pandemic were lifted.

Industrial output had contracted at 16.6% in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation, data released by the statistics ministry showed on Friday. In July last year, factory output had expanded by 4.9%.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 11.1 per cent, while the output of mining and power fell 13 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

The contraction in capital goods output, an indicator for investment activity, too was softer in July at 28.8% than the 36.8% contraction seen in the previous month. Consumer durables output too shrank at a slower pace in July than in June though it was still deep in the red zone showing 23.6% contraction, showed the data.

“In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the government to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown," said the official statement. However, with the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is resuming, it said.

The Index for July 2020 stands at 118.1 as compared to 54.0, 89.5 and 108.9 in April, May and June 2020, respectively, it added.

