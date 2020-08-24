India’s inflation targeting raises tough questions

This has been a much-debated subject as many have pointed out the high sensitivity of India’s inflation index, especially the CPI to changes in fuel and food prices, both of which are not affected by the rates of interest. Critics have argued for the need to look at an indicator of inflation that excludes food and fuel, or at measures of inflation, instead of just the CPI. Others point to the role played by consumer expectations regarding future inflation, which depends on the prices that they witness in the market.