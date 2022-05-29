This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Explaining the 'investment atmosphere', Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission in India Kawazu Kunihiko said that stable energy supply, thrust on infrastructure development, and stability in policy are prime to attract capital to India.
Japan's 5 trillion yen investment in India over the next five years is likely to depend upon the latter's investment atmosphere. Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission in India Kawazu Kunihiko on Sunday also asserted that the relationship between the two countries is on the rise in every field.
Kunihiko told PTI on the side lines of a conclave here, "We have already announced a target to invest five trillion yen in the next five years in India. This will be by both public and private sectors, including debts to India for various projects."
Segments like manufacturing, climate change, and infrastructure are major areas that will attract a major chunk of the mentioned investment.
Kunihiko added, "That's the target and we hope to achieve that figure. However, it's up to the improvement of the investment atmosphere in India. Without the effort and cooperation from the Indian side, it'll be very difficult to achieve that investment target."
Explaining the "investment atmosphere", Kunihiko said that stable energy supply, thrust on infrastructure development, and stability in policy are prime to attract capital to India.
Further, he said that the relationship between India and Japan has always been on the rise in the 21st century. He added that his country's exposure to India currently stands at around $30 billion.
India and Bangladesh are the top two nations in the world that have been receiving Japanese assistance for various development projects, Kunihiko revealed.
He said Japan would like to be the natural ally of India and the neighboring countries, adding, "I'm looking forward to working with the Indian government."
Kunihiko also stressed that Japan does not prefer the supremacy of one country, surrounded by other less empowered nations. He added that Japan believes in economic self-reliance and political autonomy.
He highlighted that Japan is in association with India in the Indo-Pacific by becoming a leader in the region. He also emphasised the importance of the Bay of Bengal and Northeastern regions in Japan's cooperation with India over foreign policy.
Earlier, in March this year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had announced an investment target of five trillion yen ( ₹3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years. The announcement was made during the time Kishida held talks with his Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of issues, including the Ukraine crisis.
