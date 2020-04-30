IT spending in India is expected to drop by 4.5% compared to 2019 at a growth rate of 9.1%, according to the Worldwide Blac Book Live Edition, March 2020 report by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The research firm expects most of this decline to come from the industry’s hardware segment. The IDC said that segment would drop by 4.1% due to the covid-19 pandemic, while the growth rate remains at 16.7% for hardware. “Growth of IT services is expected to be almost flat at 6.9% as enterprises look at maintaining the status quo on IT services and contracts," the firm noted.

Reports say that 90% of IT employees and 70-80% of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms have adopted work from home already and it’s unlikely that they will change post the lockdowns, at least in the short term.

On the other hand, the demand for software solutions is expected to increase in order to accomodate an increasing number of employees who will be working from home. “Collaborative application vendors are looking at making minor adjustments and offering the premium version through a minimum price subscription model," the IDC said. Remote working situations will also drive demand for IT services, which includes endpoint and network services.

“Although IT spending will be impacted, specific solutions such as conferencing and collaboration, secure endpoint and network management, CRM, cloud storage, backup & recovery solutions, and remote support & services will continue to witness a steady rise amidst the crisis. Enterprises are investing in solutions that enable their remote workforce to remain productive without service disruptions," said Shweta Baidya, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Software and IT Services, IDC.

That said, renewal of long term IT services contracts should be delayed, which is something other industry stakeholders have said too. Enterprises, though, are increasing focus on cloud solutions in order to ensure business continuity amid the lockdowns.

