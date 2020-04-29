India's jobless rate tapers to 5-week low as economy reboots in patches

NEW DELHI: India's unemployment rate has tapered to a five-week low in the week ended 26 April as the country eased the lockdown in patches and rural economy reopened gradually to salvage the harvesting season.

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), unemployment rate in India fell to 21.05% in week ended 26 April from the previous high of 26.19% reported in the week to 19 April.

The rural economy that deploys a lion's share of work-force also saw a fall in unemployment rate by almost six percentage points to 20.88% from 26.69% between 19 April and 26 April. This is also for the first time since the first week of April that the rural unemployment figures showed a de-growth.

Though the numbers are still not very comforting for any economy, the development is significant as the unemployment rate in India continued to accelerate from 15 March when the coronavirus outbreak started to impact lives and businesses, and brought the entire economy to a halt due to the nationwide lockdown later.

The CMIE data showed that India's overall weekly unemployment rate started its climb from 6.74% on 15 March to 26.19% in week ended 19 April. The unemployment figures, however, decreased to 21.05% in the week after. The numbers are significant as India reopened several sectors, including agriculture activities, in non-red zones from 20 April to bring on track the economy that had come to a standstill post the covid-19 lockdown.

Urban unemployment rate also showed a decreasing trend. In the week ended 26 April, urban joblessness fell to 21.45% from a high of 30.93% in the week ended 5 April. In the week ended 19 April, this figure was 25.08%.

While economists hailed the positive pointers, they cautioned things may slip back to a more severe situation as states gear up to bring millions of stranded migrants home.

“It’s a positive thing but too early to clap. Yes, the reopening of rural economy in parts has helped absorb people to some extent but remember as states take back their people stranded on roads and shelter camps, this may change. It will add to the rural labour market and increase the struggle to land a job if not planned well by governments," said K.R. Shyamsundar, a labour economist.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated