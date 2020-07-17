India's June air traffic plummets 83.5% to 19.84 lakh passengers

The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 68 per cent in June this year. However, the occupancy rate for other major airlines - IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India - in the month of June stood at 60.7 per cent, 57.9 per cent, 56.6 per cent, 56.5 per cent and 56.5 per cent, respectively, as per the DGCA.