Home >News >India >India's June jobless rate falls to 11%: CMIE
The coronavirus has infected over half a million people in India

India's June jobless rate falls to 11%: CMIE

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Manoj Kumar , Reuters

Unemployment rate in India fells to 11% in June from 23.5% in May, according to data released by CMIE as economic activities resumed after govt eased pandemic lockdown restrictions

NEW DELHI : India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Wednesday as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The virus has infected over half a million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting economic activity, but fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.

Separately, the finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the gross Goods And Services Tax collections, an indicator of economic activities, in June touched 90, 917, equal to 91% of the collections in the same month last year.

