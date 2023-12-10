India, S. Korea, US to set up tech trialogue
The development comes as India concluded a series of pacts with advanced countries to spur innovation and investment in critical technologies.
New Delhi: India, the US and South Korea will set up an informal “trilateral technology dialogue" in the first quarter of 2024. The announcement came as Washington and Seoul launched their Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue on Friday.
