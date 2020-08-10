Home >News >India >India's largest crocodile park, near Chennai, strapped for cash after virus lockdowns
Crocodiles rest in their enclosure at the Madras Crocodile Bank, closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mahabalipuram, India, August 3, 2020. Picture taken August 3, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar (REUTERS)
Crocodiles rest in their enclosure at the Madras Crocodile Bank, closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mahabalipuram, India, August 3, 2020. Picture taken August 3, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar (REUTERS)

India's largest crocodile park, near Chennai, strapped for cash after virus lockdowns

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 12:27 PM IST Ravikumar P , Reuters

  • Started in 1976 by American-born snake expert Romulus Whitaker, who has also won recognition for his conservation work, the park is spread over 8.5 acres
  • It is home to more than 2,000 crocodiles and alligators, as well as reptiles such as turtles, tortoises, lizards and snakes.

CHENNAI : India's largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said.

Annual sales of about 5 million tickets usually make up roughly half the revenue of the park, located about 40 km (25 miles) from the southern city of Chennai, but it has been shut since March 16, with no prospect of reopening in sight.

The lockdowns during the summer vacation season have cost an estimated 14 million rupees ($187,000) as visitors dropped by almost 2.5 million, said Allwin Jesudasan, the director of the Madras Crocodile Bank.

"Our present funding situation will allow us to stay functional for another three or four months," he told Reuters.

Started in 1976 by American-born snake expert Romulus Whitaker, who has also won recognition for his conservation work, the park is spread over 8.5 acres (3.44 hectares).

It is home to more than 2,000 crocodiles and alligators, as well as reptiles such as turtles, tortoises, lizards and snakes.

"Our senior staff have taken a voluntary 10% to 50% pay cut on their salaries and we have cut down our activities to just the critical ones," the park said in an appeal for funds on its website.

But the future of its staff and animals was not immediately clear after funds are exhausted.

The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, which has bred more than 5,000 crocodiles during its existence, houses 14 of 23 existing crocodile species, three of them endangered.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM inaugurates 2,300-km long submarine OFC connecting Chennai, Port Blair

2 min read . 11:39 AM IST
India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed 22 lakh with the overall death toll nearing the 45,000-mark. (PTI)

Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 11:47 AM IST
On Friday, after the company warned about supply chain constraints in meeting the emerging demand, the stock lost a mere 1.5% (Photo: Reuters)

Raw material constraints, local curbs pose potent risks to M&M’s recovery

2 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout