India’s largest slum Dharavi reports 4 new Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

Slum-dominated Dharavi reported four fresh coronavirus positive cases on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking tally to 3,700, Mumbai civic body said.

Dharavi is now left with 18 active cases, as 3,371 patients have already recovered from the viral infection, an official told news agency PTI.

Maharashtra reported 4,930 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total count to 18,28,826. The state's Health Department said that 6,290 recoveries/discharges and 95 fatalities related to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours. With 89,098 cases, Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, India reported 36,604 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases and 89,32,647 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,122.

Today is the 25th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Delhi recorded 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.74 lakh, while 86 more fatalities pushed the toll from the disease to 9,260, authorities said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,24,45,949, of these, 10,96,651 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.





