India’s liquidity glut is a political choice

Or at least that’s the reasoning behind the near-consensus bet on the Indian currency. Traders are putting their money on the rupee being Asia’s best performer in 2021. Everyone’s looking at the record $20 billion current account surplus in the June quarter — when domestic demand cratered because of the Covid-19 lockdown — and calculating that a rupee-crushing trade deficit is still a ways off. In the meantime, foreign money will keep coming, into a $65 billion pipeline of mergers and acquisitions and government privatization deals, according to Nomura Holdings Inc., as well as into stocks, bonds and real estate.