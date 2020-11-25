India's longest river bridge to come over river Brahmaputra: Five things to know

India's north-eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya will be soon connected by a new 19 km-long bridge over river Brahmaputra .The bridge will have huge strategic relevance by improving the connectivity of the north eastern states

Here are the five things to know about India's longest river bridge:

The new bridge will be built along National Highway 127-B over river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

The contract for constructing the bridge has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) .The contract was bagged by the company's subsidiary L&T Construction. As per the company, a large contract is worth ₹ 2,500-5,000 crore.

2,500-5,000 crore. Out of thre total19 km-long bridge,will feature a navigation bridge of 12.625 km, approach viaducts of 3.5 km on the Dhubri side and 2.2 km on the Phulbari side, connected with approach roads and interchanges on both sides, according to L&T

The new bridge will establish a vital link between Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance between the two states by 250 km

At present the travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is by ferry that takes up to 2.5 hours.

"This is an extremely challenging project, and we thank our client, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd for reposing confidence in our capability to build a such a defining piece of infrastructure," said S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure), L&T.

The bridge will not only be an important passage for offering easier access to the North Eastern international borders but will give a huge fillip to trade and commerce in the region for the accelerated development of all the North Eastern States especially Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and the Barak Valley, he said.

