India's longest river bridge to come over river Brahmaputra: Five things to know

India's longest river bridge to come over river Brahmaputra: Five things to know1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
- The new bridge will establish a vital link between Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance between the two states by 250 km
India's north-eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya will be soon connected by a new 19 km-long bridge over river Brahmaputra.The bridge will have huge strategic relevance by improving the connectivity of the north eastern states
Here are the five things to know about India's longest river bridge:
"This is an extremely challenging project, and we thank our client, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd for reposing confidence in our capability to build a such a defining piece of infrastructure," said S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure), L&T.
The bridge will not only be an important passage for offering easier access to the North Eastern international borders but will give a huge fillip to trade and commerce in the region for the accelerated development of all the North Eastern States especially Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and the Barak Valley, he said.
