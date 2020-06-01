India’s manufacturing PMI contracts sharply in May

NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in May as the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown led to firms reducing their staff numbers at the quickest pace in over 15 years. The number was, however, slightly softer than in April.

The manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), released by IHS Markit declined to 30.8 in May, slightly better than 27.4 recorded in April. A figure of above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

The survey tracks new orders, output, jobs, suppliers’ delivery time, and stocks of purchases for around 400 manufacturers.

“In a sign of further demand weakness, new orders placed with goods producers continued to fall after April's record contraction. The rate of decline decelerated but was still the second-fastest since the series' inception in March 2005," IHS Markit said.

Weak demand from international markets added to the deteriorating sales trend, with new business from abroad plunging further in May. “Anecdotal evidence suggested that global measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 continued to stifle exports," it added.

Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit said the contraction in Indian manufacturing output in May is particularly poignant given the record contraction in April which was driven by widespread business closures. “The further reduction in May highlights the challenges that businesses might face in the recovery from this crisis, with demand remaining subdued while the longevity of the pandemic remains uncertain."

Although the government has eased restrictions on mobility and allowed businesses to restart operations, India’s more than two-month-long lockdown and flight of migrant workers from urban and industrial centres have crippled economic activity. Goldman Sachs has pointed out that India’s stringent lockdown and tepid fiscal support, small compared with even other emerging economies, may lead to GDP contracting by a massive 45% in the June quarter.

Professional forecasters veered towards a consensus that India’s economy will face its worst recession in 40 years, contracting by at least 5% this fiscal. S&P Global Ratings last week said the Indian economy will contract 5% in FY21, assuming that the ongoing outbreak in India will peak in the September quarter while Swiss bank UBS said India’s economy could shrink 5.8% during the current financial year amid weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity and the ongoing global recession. Earlier, S&P’s Indian arm Crisil, Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs projected India’s economy to contract 5% in FY21.

