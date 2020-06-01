India’s manufacturing PMI contracts sharply in May

Professional forecasters veered towards a consensus that India’s economy will face its worst recession in 40 years, contracting by at least 5% this fiscal. S&P Global Ratings last week said the Indian economy will contract 5% in FY21, assuming that the ongoing outbreak in India will peak in the September quarter while Swiss bank UBS said India’s economy could shrink 5.8% during the current financial year amid weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity and the ongoing global recession. Earlier, S&P’s Indian arm Crisil, Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs projected India’s economy to contract 5% in FY21.