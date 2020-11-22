India's manufacturing poised to witness recovery in Jul-Sep: Survey

In many of these areas there are signs of operations inching towards normal and in coming months could see better performance. The survey assessed the sentiments of manufacturers for July-September 2020-21 for 12 major sectors namely automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, leather and footwear, medical devices, metal & metal products, paper products, textiles, textile machinery, and miscellaneous. Responses were drawn from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of around ₹3 lakh crore.