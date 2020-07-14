India’s metro cities bear the dual brunt of health and economic crisis

“The informal sector in the metros is more dynamic than that in small towns. If such opportunities are curtailed, livelihood hardships will increase and this cannot be compensated in any manner. There are many people in metros who are not migrants. Hence, even if the government offers rural employment opportunities, these non-migrants will not be able to benefit," said Mitra. “A shutdown in large cities means major economic losses and decline in livelihood. The spread of the disease is a matter of concern but the solution is not to shut down. While we have to be careful, economic activities must go on."