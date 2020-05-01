India's metro cities will not see economic recovery anytime soon

NEW DELHI: India’s journey towards gradual economic recovery will start without its metro cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, among others--that account for a large share of the country's business activities as these have been marked as red zones where restrictions on movement will stay.

In a communication to states on Thursday, the health ministry classified Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as red zones, advising states to take extensive steps to contain the spread of coronavirus including strict checks on movement other than for medical emergencies and essential supplies in containment zones.

The government has already eased lockdown restrictions for the agriculture and agro-processing sectors to ensure that winter harvesting and monsoon sowing are not affected.

Delhi, where all 11 districts have been marked as red zone, has over 194,000 registered companies, as per data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, 30 are red and green zones. The state is home to over 200,000 firms. This is besides the other forms of businesses such as partnerships and proprietorships. Maharashtra accounts for bulk of India’s corporate tax receipts.

Official data also showed that out of the over 2,300 limited liability partnerships formed in March, 442 were in Mumbai, followed by 326 in Delhi, 184 in Bangalore and 72 in Chennai. With movement and economic activities restricted in metros, the recovery of growth rate is likely to be a long-drawn process.

Economists have been cautioning of a possible contraction in India’s economic growth in FY21. Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian had earlier this week said Indian policy makers should be prepared for the possibility of a significant negative growth this year.

Authorities are expected to face major challenges in densely populated urban areas to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“It is extremely challenging for the urban poor living in slums, sometimes in single rooms with common toilets, to follow the advisory on practicing social distancing, work from home and self-quarantine in the event of symptoms," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India (PFI).

"It is also very difficult to maintain the required hygiene standards in such a situation," Muttreja added.

The health secretary Preeti Sudan advised states to err on the side of caution for effective containment. The communication said states could add more containment zones in the category of red and orange but cannot relax what the Centre has designated.

Marking the metros as red zones imply that it will take longer time for urban services sector to get back to its feet, while industrial and manufacturing activities that take place in other places could resume sooner depending on easing of restrictions.

The health ministry has specified that its list of 130 red, 284 orange and 319 green zones are dynamic based on cumulative cases and the doubling rate.

