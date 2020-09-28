India’s micro firms face a credit squeeze

On the face of it, the policy objective looks laudable—it facilitates the growth of smaller enterprises to larger sizes without the fear of losing privileges because of growth. But do the benefits still hold on closer scrutiny? When the limits are increased so drastically, we are providing a large inlet of firms that were otherwise considered large to come into the category of small and medium enterprises and a very small growth outlet. It is very unlikely that a firm at the upper end of the extant limit of ₹100 million would overnight grow to a ₹500 million firm, but an erstwhile firm having an investment ₹500 million and already in the open market is now entering the protected environment of a “growing" firm.