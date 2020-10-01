India’s mutual fund distributors scramble to comply with Sebi’s naming rules

Mutual Fund Distributors in India are permitted by Sebi to provide ‘incidental advice’ and hence a mere change in name does not affect the services of MFDs. The FIFA letter was at pains to point this out. “On account of an abrupt change in the names of the MFDs and removal of any reference to ‘advice’ in the name, as mandated by the IA Regulations, the clients may be confused whether the MFDs will continue to provide the incidental advice. Therefore, prior to changing the name, the MFDs are duty-bound to sensitize the clients of the reasons for such a change in name and assure the clients that the services they receive from the MFDs will not be affected in any manner," it said.