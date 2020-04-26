With 1,990 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 26,496, showed latest data released from Health Ministry on Sunday. Here are ten things you need to know about the pandemic outbreak in the country.

1) The death toll from coronavirus in the country has gone up to 824 after coronavirus claimed 49 lives in past 24 hours.

2) MoHFW showed 5,803 have recovered from coronavirus while there were 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country

3) The total number of cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, has risen to 7628 with 323 deaths

4) Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has neared 29 lakh while the death toll has crossed 2 lakh

5) Neighbourhood and standalone shops were allowed to resume business from Saturday but those in markets will remain shut till May 3 for the national lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

6) All shops may open in rural areas but malls will stay shut in all places, said the Home Ministry in an order on Friday.

7) With three fresh corona cases in Noida, the total number of cases in the city reached 112

8) The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2625), Tamil Nadu (1821), Rajasthan (2083), Madhya Pradesh (2096), Gujarat (3071), Uttar Pradesh (1793), Andhra Pradesh (1061) and Telangana (991).

9) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, PM will most likely focus on coronavirus,

10) Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM.

