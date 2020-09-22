India’s new daily coronavirus infections down to nearly one-month low

India reported over 1 lakh coronavirus recoveries in a single-day for the first time while the new cases dropped to nearly one-month low. This improved the recovery rate to 80.86%. India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily tally in almost a month, according to Reuters.

During the past 24 hours, 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients were declared cured of coronavirus, pushing the overall figures to 55,62,663 infections. Overall recoveries rose to 44,97,867 after 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients recuperated in 24 hours.

1,053 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the cumulative death figures to 88,935.

There are 9,75,861 active coronavirus cases in the country, which make 17.54% of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested up to September 21, with 9,33,185 done on Monday.

The 1,053 new deaths include 344 from Maharashtra, 122 from Karnataka, 88 from Uttar Pradesh, 62 from West Bengal, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 51 from Andhra Pradesh, 47 from Punjab, 37 from Madhya Pradesh and 32 from Delhi.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation with the chief ministers of seven states tomorrow.

(With Agency Inputs)

