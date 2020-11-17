India's new daily covid cases remain below 30,000

India's daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 29,164 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the tenth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The country's COVID-19 tally reached 88,74,291 including 4,53,401 active cases and 82,90,371 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,519 after 449 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, it is pertinent to mention that only 8,44,382 samples were tested on Monday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 16.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that the recovery rate has improved to over 93.09 per cent.

Maharashtra has the highest number of active COVID-19 patients with 85,363, followed by Kerala with 71,046 and Delhi with 40128.

