India's November trade deficit narrows to nearly $10 bn

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter. While some research agencies have revised upward their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21 holding it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday. The OECD on Tuesday projected Indian economy to contract 9.9% in FY21, citing sluggish household consumption and largely unresponsive investment growth to easier monetary conditions.