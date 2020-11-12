Retail inflation rises to 7.61% in October

Retail inflation rises to 7.61% in October1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
India's annual retail inflation in Oct quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's annual retail inflation in Oct quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed
NEW DELHI : India's annual retail inflation in October quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Thursday.
India's annual retail inflation in October quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise to 7.30% in October, compared to 7.27% in the previous month.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise to 7.30% in October, compared to 7.27% in the previous month.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27% in September 2020. It was 4.62% in October 2019.
The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.
As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07% in October, up from 10.68% in the previous month of September.
The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4% ( , - 2%).
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.