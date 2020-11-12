Subscribe
Retail inflation rises to 7.61% in October
Photo: Hindustan Times

Retail inflation rises to 7.61% in October

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Agencies

India's annual retail inflation in Oct quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed

NEW DELHI : India's annual retail inflation in October quickened to 7.61% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise to 7.30% in October, compared to 7.27% in the previous month.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27% in September 2020. It was 4.62% in October 2019.

The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07% in October, up from 10.68% in the previous month of September.

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4% ( , - 2%).

