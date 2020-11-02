India's October unemployment rate rises to 6.98%: CMIE

NEW DELHI : According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the country has recorded a spike in its unemployment rate in both urban and rural sectors in the month of October. In October, India's unemployment rate rose to 6.98% from 6.67% in September, as per the CMIE data.

The month of October saw an increase in unemployment despite the agricultural sector showing signs of robustness.

The data this time showed a big jump in unemployment as it stood at 6.90% in October, an increase of 1.04% since September 2020.

In urban areas, the unemployment rate, however, saw a dip in October last month. According to reports, urban unemployment stood at 7.15% in October whereas it was 8.45% in September.

Despite rising unemployment, the Goods and services tax (GST) revenue of the central and state governments scaled ₹1.05 trillion in October, growing 10.25% from the revenue collected in same month a year ago.

This is the first time GST receipts have crossed the ₹1 trillion mark and reported double-digit growth rate this financial year after the sharp decline in the initial months following the nation-wide lockdown.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance said the total revenue earned by central and state governments after regular settlement stood at ₹44,285 crore and ₹44,839 crore, respectively. Up to end of October, 8 million monthly summary tax returns were filed.

The Covid-19 pandmeic has infected nearly 8.2 million people in the world’s second-most populous nation, hitting large parts of the economy.

Economic activity has resumed after the Central Government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via