Amid the declining number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths across the country, there comes a rather unexpected news from the only Indian state to have not reported a single virus-related fatality yet.

Mizoram, which is the only state in the country to have not reported a single Covid death since the pandemic hit the country several months back, registered its first fatality today.

A 62-year-old man with existing co-morbidities was under treatment for the virus in a city hospital for last 10 days. “The first Covid-19 mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state. He was 62-years-old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at Zoram Medical College for more than 10 days," said a tweet by the state’s information and public relations department.

The first COVID-19 related mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state. He was 62 years old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at ZMC for more than 10 days. — DIPRMizoram (@dipr_mizoram) October 28, 2020

On Wednesday, Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,607 as 80 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Sixty-three of the 80 new cases have been locally transmitted, the official said.

A woman has re-tested positive for coronavirus a few days after she was discharged from a Covid-19 care centre in Aizawl, he said.

Mizoram now has 374 active coronavirus cases, while 2,233 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 85.66%, he said.

The state has tested 1,07,812 samples for Covid-19 so far, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram government on Monday said that lockdown to be imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area from 4:30 am on 26 October till 4:30 am of 3rd November amid spike in novel coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting was chaired by the state health minister and home minister today against the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today decided to impose lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area, after obtaining due consent from CM. Lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30am of 3rd Nov," the state administration said in a communication.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via