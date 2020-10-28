A 62-year-old man with existing co-morbidities was under treatment for the virus in a city hospital for last 10 days. “The first Covid-19 mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state. He was 62-years-old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at Zoram Medical College for more than 10 days," said a tweet by the state’s information and public relations department.