New Delhi: India’s overall unemployment rate touched a nine-week high in the week ended 16 August. The scenario is in sync with economists’ assessment that the earlier dip was due to rise in agricultural activities, thus temporary in nature.

The national unemployment rate climbed to 9.1% in the week ended 16 August as against 8.67% recorded in the week to 9 August, according to fresh data from the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is a nine-week high and anything more than this unemployment rate was recorded in the week ended 14 June. This is even higher than the monthly overall joblessness rate of July (7.43%) and even the monthly unemployment rate recorded before covid-19 outbreak in the country, as per CMIE data.

The rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.86% in the week to 16 August as against 8.37% in the week before. This is also a nine-week high since the week ended 14 June when the joblessness rate was 10.96%. The lowest rural unemployment rate in recent times was recorded in the week ended 12 July. Then the summer crop sowing was in full swing across the country and the sowing acreage was much higher than last year.

Similarly, the urban unemployment rate was recorded at 9.61% in the week ended 16 August as against 9.31% previous week. The urban unemployment crept up for the second consecutive week and experts argue that urban joblessness will continue to stay high in the short to medium term point of view.

“A good crop season managed to taper down the unemployment post reverse migration. But agriculture activities seasonal and this year we see a high absorption of people in that sector. Despite the low productivity, it helped the employment scenario at least on statistical point of view but the current situation is different and the unemployment rate in the immediate to medium range will remain a tough task," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth.

The gradual return of migrants to cities despite a spreading pandemic shows that rural India is in need of work. It also will create a demand-supply mismatch in urban areas as unemployment opportunities are not back to pre covid-19 time, he said. The labour force participation rate in August must be lower than previous month as agriculture activities have slowed, people have started coming back to cities without job assurance and partial lockdown continues to be a reality across several states, he added.

“Migrants who were earlier employed in construction or manufacturing may not be facing big challenge as sectors like real estate construction has started picking up. But those who were in retail trade and hospitality sector has a huge challenge at hand because demand is still low, people are not visiting markets, malls, hospitality sectors etc," K. R. Shyam Sundar, a labour expert and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via